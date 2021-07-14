Logo
Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Victoria, TX, based Investment company Sather Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Amazon.com Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sather Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sather Financial Group Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sather Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sather+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sather Financial Group Inc
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 338,454 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,822 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 177,226 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,396 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,175,256 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 181.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sather Financial Group Inc. Also check out:

1. Sather Financial Group Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sather Financial Group Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sather Financial Group Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sather Financial Group Inc keeps buying
