Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: PPC, NUAN, MX, JPM,

PPC, NUAN, MX, JPM, Added Positions: MKL, QCOM, DG, AJRD, MSFT, V, BAM, UL, ACN, ANET, JNJ, AAPL, VZ, BF.A,

MKL, QCOM, DG, AJRD, MSFT, V, BAM, UL, ACN, ANET, JNJ, AAPL, VZ, BF.A, Reduced Positions: SYF, AMZN, PB, T,

SYF, AMZN, PB, T, Sold Out: MRK,

Victoria, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Amazon.com Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sather Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sather Financial Group Inc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sather Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sather+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 338,454 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,822 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Facebook Inc (FB) - 177,226 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,396 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,175,256 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 181.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.