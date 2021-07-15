Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Southern Co

- New Purchases: XSOE, EAGG, BRK.B, IEFA, TAN,
- Added Positions: BOND, AGG, VTIP, VEA, VGT, IJR, SCHM, ESGD, VNQ, HYG, VOO, PICK, KO, PBW, VPU, IVV, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VB, VXUS, VO, AAPL, DLS, SCHF, IJH, IJJ, SCHA, SPY, DEM,
- Sold Out: MA, SO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 326,722 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 645,343 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,330 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 528,450 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 219,529 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.202100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 227,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 39,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.782900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 66.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC.
