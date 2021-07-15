Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Southern Co

New Purchases: XSOE, EAGG, BRK.B, IEFA, TAN,

XSOE, EAGG, BRK.B, IEFA, TAN, Added Positions: BOND, AGG, VTIP, VEA, VGT, IJR, SCHM, ESGD, VNQ, HYG, VOO, PICK, KO, PBW, VPU, IVV, NEE,

BOND, AGG, VTIP, VEA, VGT, IJR, SCHM, ESGD, VNQ, HYG, VOO, PICK, KO, PBW, VPU, IVV, NEE, Reduced Positions: VTI, VB, VXUS, VO, AAPL, DLS, SCHF, IJH, IJJ, SCHA, SPY, DEM,

VTI, VB, VXUS, VO, AAPL, DLS, SCHF, IJH, IJJ, SCHA, SPY, DEM, Sold Out: MA, SO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Mastercard Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 326,722 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 645,343 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,330 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 528,450 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 219,529 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.202100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 227,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 39,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.782900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 66.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.