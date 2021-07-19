Genesis Investment Management, LLP Buys JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, Sells BanColombia SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

New Purchases: JD, MELI,

JD, MELI, Added Positions: OZON, TAL, EDU, NTES, IBN,

OZON, TAL, EDU, NTES, IBN, Reduced Positions: CIB, INFY, HDB,

CIB, INFY, HDB, Sold Out: ITUB, CTSH,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, TAL Education Group, ICICI Bank, sells BanColombia SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesis Investment Management, LLP. As of 2021Q2, Genesis Investment Management, LLP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,100,298 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 5,620,015 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 15,780,865 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,807,618 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% JD.com Inc (JD) - 3,042,118 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 3,042,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1512.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 93,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 179.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,843,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,586,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,097,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced to a holding in BanColombia SA by 77.66%. The sale prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Genesis Investment Management, LLP still held 538,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.