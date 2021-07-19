Genesis Investment Management, LLP Buys JD.com Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, Sells BanColombia SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: JD, MELI,
- Added Positions: OZON, TAL, EDU, NTES, IBN,
- Reduced Positions: CIB, INFY, HDB,
- Sold Out: ITUB, CTSH,
For the details of Genesis Investment Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genesis+investment+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Genesis Investment Management, LLP
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,100,298 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 5,620,015 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 15,780,865 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,807,618 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 3,042,118 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $75.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 3,042,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1512.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 93,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 179.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,843,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,586,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,097,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Reduced: BanColombia SA (CIB)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced to a holding in BanColombia SA by 77.66%. The sale prices were between $28.28 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $30.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.98%. Genesis Investment Management, LLP still held 538,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Genesis Investment Management, LLP. Also check out:
1. Genesis Investment Management, LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Genesis Investment Management, LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Genesis Investment Management, LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Genesis Investment Management, LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment