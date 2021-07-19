Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkfeld+wealth+strategies%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,522 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 406,988 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,078 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,417 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,625 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 366.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 61,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 62,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.880400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider