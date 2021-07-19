Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum Corp

- New Purchases: KOF, GLD, KO, USMV, HMLP,
- Added Positions: NEAR, AMZN, TIP, HFC, VZ, SUB, T, PPL, BRK.B, KMI, PSXP, PAA, SCHP,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, SCHO, USB, MET, CSCO, BUD, BP, HBAN, JPM, DIS, DK, V, TSLA, XLU,
- Sold Out: WFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,522 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 406,988 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,078 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,417 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,625 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 366.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 61,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 62,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.880400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C..
1. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. keeps buying
