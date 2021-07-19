Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: KOF, GLD, KO, USMV, HMLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,522 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 406,988 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,078 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,417 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 62,625 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.30%

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 366.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 61,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3514.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 62,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.880400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.