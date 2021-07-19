Logo
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Realty Income Corp, Oracle Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Centene Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Realty Income Corp, Oracle Corp, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, Edgewell Personal Care Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Centene Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Tower Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 265,533 shares, 22.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  2. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,192,805 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 174,964 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 78,855 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,222 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $355.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $256.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $751.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC keeps buying
