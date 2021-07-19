Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Realty Income Corp, Oracle Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Centene Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: ORCL, SMLF, EPC, NOC, PM, VMBS, CASI,
- Added Positions: VTV, VEA, VBR, VWO, VTWO, VOT, VOE, O, NKE, GOF, RSP, VOO, MMT, BND, USMV, CSCO, IJH, EFAV, FB, MMU, NVDA, HDV, EEMV, SPY, CSQ, VGSH, SO, BA, JPC, ET, BB, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, CNC, AAPL, VO, AGG, KO, VB, TSLA, IVV, IWD, IWF, BMY, VCIT, T, MSFT, IJS, RTX, VNQ, VTI, IWS, TIP, WFC, VIG, VLUE, IJT, VZ, PFE, HD, AEP, DIS, UNH, IWP, TXN, MTUM, LMT, XOM, CME, BAC, ACN,
- Sold Out: IVW, AMT, CVS, IAU, CL, MDLZ,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 265,533 shares, 22.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,192,805 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 174,964 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 78,855 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 209,222 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $355.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 108.55%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $256.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $751.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.
