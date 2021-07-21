FPA Crescent Fund Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, GEA Group AG

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FPA Crescent Fund Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, GEA Group AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Entain PLC, JDE Peets NV, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, GEA Group AG, Univar Solutions Inc, SoftBank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q2, FPA Crescent Fund owns 119 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steven Romick 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+romick/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Romick
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,450,030 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 943,178 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  3. Holcim Ltd (HOLN) - 5,189,042 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  4. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,801,707 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 640,699 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 868,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UNA)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.86, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,451,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UNA)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.86, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,451,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Entain PLC (ENT)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,205,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JDE Peets NV (JDEP)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in JDE Peets NV. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,023,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBI)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 766,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 673,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $180.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 445,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GEA Group AG (G1A)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in GEA Group AG. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.3.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 44.53%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2194.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 37,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 5,262,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 22.32%. The sale prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 3,690,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SoftBank Corp (9434)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1397.5 and $1457, with an estimated average price of $1426.45. The stock is now traded at around $1459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -1,166,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Romick. Also check out:

1. Steven Romick's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steven Romick's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steven Romick's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steven Romick keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider