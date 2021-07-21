FPA Crescent Fund Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, GEA Group AG

Investment company FPA Crescent Fund Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Unilever PLC, Unilever PLC, Entain PLC, JDE Peets NV, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, GEA Group AG, Univar Solutions Inc, SoftBank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q2, FPA Crescent Fund owns 119 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steven Romick 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+romick/current-portfolio/portfolio

Steven Romick

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,450,030 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 943,178 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Holcim Ltd (HOLN) - 5,189,042 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,801,707 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 640,699 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 868,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.86, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,451,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.68 and $50.86, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,451,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Entain PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,205,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in JDE Peets NV. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,023,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 766,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 673,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $180.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 445,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in GEA Group AG. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.3.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 44.53%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2194.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 37,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 5,262,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 22.32%. The sale prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 3,690,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1397.5 and $1457, with an estimated average price of $1426.45. The stock is now traded at around $1459.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -1,166,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.