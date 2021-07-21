Hillman Co Buys Snowflake Inc, Sells Talend SA, Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc

New Purchases: SNOW,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, sells Talend SA, Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2021Q2, Hillman Co owns 9 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 319,668 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,065 shares, 17.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 286,359 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 132,940 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio.

Hillman Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $259.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.86%. The holding were 319,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hillman Co sold out a holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.67.

Hillman Co sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.