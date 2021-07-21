Hillman Co Buys Snowflake Inc, Sells Talend SA, Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Hillman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, sells Talend SA, Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2021Q2, Hillman Co owns 9 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of HILLMAN CO.
1. HILLMAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HILLMAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HILLMAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HILLMAN CO keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of HILLMAN CO
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 319,668 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,065 shares, 17.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio.
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 286,359 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32%
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 132,940 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio.
Hillman Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $259.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.86%. The holding were 319,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET)
Hillman Co sold out a holding in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.67.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Hillman Co sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.
