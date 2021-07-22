Better Money Decisions, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells PVH Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Better Money Decisions, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells PVH Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Better Money Decisions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells PVH Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Gold Trust, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Better Money Decisions, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Better Money Decisions, LLC owns 593 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Better Money Decisions, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/better+money+decisions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Better Money Decisions, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 176,356 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 173,250 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 176,091 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 292,749 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 21,266 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 21,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 30000.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6133.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $417.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.

Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Better Money Decisions, LLC. Also check out:

1. Better Money Decisions, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Better Money Decisions, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Better Money Decisions, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Better Money Decisions, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider