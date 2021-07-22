Better Money Decisions, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells PVH Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: ESGV, EAGG, SPY, NUSC, VBR, VSS, EZM, DES, DLS, DEM, FNDA, IXN, VOX, XLI, IXJ, HON, FLRN, FTCS, TAN, XLF, FIVG, XLK, BWFG, VNQI, UGI, BMY, BND, XLE, IXG, DD, F, NLOK, WMT, XLP, BA, MARA, REET, JETS, BLOK, FERG, GRUB, SUNL, AVGO, VEA, FBT, PFD, NEM, GME, TTWO, WFC, GS,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IGSB, SCHA, VB, ESGD, SPYG, SPTS, VIG, SUSB, SPEM, SCHF, COST, IJH, SCHB, QQQ, VNQ, VOO, AGG, RSP, VEU, VWO, IEMG, IAGG, IDV, SDY, SBUX, VTI, AAPL, BAC, VHT, VCSH, IBM, WBA, VUG, MSFT, GILD, NVDA, MMM, SPDW, PEP, CVX, JNJ, ABBV, KOMP, AMD, INTC, UPS, IWS, LLY, KMB, TJX, OKE, LIN, MO, T, LMT, EFAV, XOM, MRVL, WMB, CCI, PM, DTE, PFF, EZA, DFS, LHX, TROW, ENB, MET, VKI,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, PVH, PG, SPYV, PNC, CARR, OTIS, DEO, ACN, CMTL, SLG, PYPL, SPOT, VTRS,
- Sold Out: IAU, M44, NTRS, RYN, CLGX, ARCC, DASH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Better Money Decisions, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 176,356 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 173,250 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 176,091 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 292,749 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 21,266 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 21,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.719900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Better Money Decisions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 30000.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.877000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6133.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Better Money Decisions, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $417.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (M44)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $26.84.Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.25 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.12.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Better Money Decisions, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.
