Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Snap Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Snap Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compass Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Snap Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Compass Advisory Group LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compass Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Advisory Group LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,128 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,865 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 127,401 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.17%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 62,681 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 150,339 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.48%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.944400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compass Advisory Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Compass Advisory Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compass Advisory Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compass Advisory Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compass Advisory Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider