Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Snap Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: AMZN, SNAP, FAX,
- Added Positions: VIG, VOO, VTV, VOE, VTEB, VEU, VNLA, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VGIT, VCIT, VGSH, VTI, BIV, AOM, FBND, AAPL, LYFT,
- Sold Out: AOK, AOR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Advisory Group LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 90,128 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,865 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 127,401 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.17%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 62,681 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 150,339 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.48%
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.944400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)
Compass Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Compass Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25.Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Compass Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94.
