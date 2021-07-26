Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, The Trade Desk Inc

New Purchases: FALN, EUSB, ESML, LQDH, NUSC, SPHQ, ABCM,

FALN, EUSB, ESML, LQDH, NUSC, SPHQ, ABCM, Reduced Positions: CSGP, SHW, TTD, CP, CSX, NEOG,

CSGP, SHW, TTD, CP, CSX, NEOG, Sold Out: MRVL, A8C3,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, sells CoStar Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 925 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 977,292 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,108,583 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 4,498,572 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 3,868,777 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 7,774,504 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.105200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,086,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 106,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 82,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.839500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.848700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.