Park Avenue Securities Llc Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells CoStar Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, The Trade Desk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 26, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Park Avenue Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, sells CoStar Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 925 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+avenue+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 977,292 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 4,108,583 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 4,498,572 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 3,868,777 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 7,774,504 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.105200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,086,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 106,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 82,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.839500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Park Avenue Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.848700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: Abcam PLC (A8C3)

Park Avenue Securities Llc sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC.

1. PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
