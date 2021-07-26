White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Snowflake Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

New Purchases: U, ESGV, NUSC, CMF, ICSH, FBT, PSA, CNVVF, VODPF, LLDTF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Snowflake Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owns 118 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 191,567 shares, 15.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 307,086 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 308,776 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 37,300 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,526 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 31,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 113,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.578600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.