Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Organon, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, SunPower Corp, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: OGN, PM,

OGN, PM, Added Positions: FISV, T, MANT, IBM, NWL, PSX,

FISV, T, MANT, IBM, NWL, PSX, Reduced Positions: AVY, LLY, UPS, VTRS,

AVY, LLY, UPS, VTRS, Sold Out: PRSP, SPWR, MO, MUA,

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, SunPower Corp, Altria Group Inc, Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argyle Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Argyle Capital Management Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argyle Capital Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argyle+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,830 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 28,104 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,162 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,633 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 84,127 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $15.86.