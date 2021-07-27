Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys Organon, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, SunPower Corp, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: OGN, PM,
- Added Positions: FISV, T, MANT, IBM, NWL, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, LLY, UPS, VTRS,
- Sold Out: PRSP, SPWR, MO, MUA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,830 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 28,104 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,162 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 118,633 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 84,127 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA)
Argyle Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $15.86.
