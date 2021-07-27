Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: EXPD, YUM, VTIP, CNCE,
- Added Positions: MGV, VCSH, MGK, FREL, IJR, SCHM, VTI, FCN, SCHF, VOO, VIG, IEMG, VWO, VTEB, VOT, TIP, IVV, TSLA, CBIO, LLY, BRK.B, QQQ, VGT, DIS, T,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, SCHX, VOE, FB, VB, VEA, VNQ, NKE, JNJ,
- Sold Out: PNC, IAU, TROW, LIND, CTOS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Black Diamond Financial, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 399,129 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 119,804 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 276,870 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 115,898 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 160,483 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.818200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96.Sold Out: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)
Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.82.
