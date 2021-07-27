Logo
Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Black Diamond Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Black Diamond Financial, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Diamond Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+diamond+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Black Diamond Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 399,129 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 119,804 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 276,870 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 115,898 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 160,483 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.818200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Sold Out: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96.

Sold Out: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.82.



