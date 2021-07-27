Black Diamond Financial, LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: EXPD, YUM, VTIP, CNCE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Gold Trust, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Diamond Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Black Diamond Financial, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 399,129 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 119,804 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 276,870 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 115,898 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 160,483 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $126.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.77 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.818200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96.

Black Diamond Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $9.82.