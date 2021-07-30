Spf Beheer Bv Buys Microsoft Corp, Sells

New Purchases: MSFT,

MSFT, Added Positions: NKE, ADI, TMO, MCHP, BDX, BAX, BLL,

NKE, ADI, TMO, MCHP, BDX, BAX, BLL, Reduced Positions: ODFL, TSCO, ATO, FLS,

ODFL, TSCO, ATO, FLS, Sold Out: FLIR,

Utrecht The Netherlands, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spf Beheer Bv. As of 2021Q2, Spf Beheer Bv owns 35 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Express Co (AXP) - 978,363 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 552,682 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 98,573 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 735,422 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% PPG Industries Inc (PPG) - 839,961 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Spf Beheer Bv initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 151,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spf Beheer Bv sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.