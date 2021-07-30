Spf Beheer Bv Buys Microsoft Corp, Sells

Utrecht The Netherlands, P7, based Investment company Spf Beheer Bv (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spf Beheer Bv. As of 2021Q2, Spf Beheer Bv owns 35 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPF BEHEER BV. Also check out:
1. SPF BEHEER BV's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPF BEHEER BV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPF BEHEER BV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPF BEHEER BV keeps buying
- New Purchases: MSFT,
- Added Positions: NKE, ADI, TMO, MCHP, BDX, BAX, BLL,
- Reduced Positions: ODFL, TSCO, ATO, FLS,
- Sold Out: FLIR,
For the details of SPF BEHEER BV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spf+beheer+bv/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPF BEHEER BV
- American Express Co (AXP) - 978,363 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 552,682 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.23%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 98,573 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 735,422 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
- PPG Industries Inc (PPG) - 839,961 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
Spf Beheer Bv initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 151,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Spf Beheer Bv sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPF BEHEER BV. Also check out:
1. SPF BEHEER BV's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPF BEHEER BV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPF BEHEER BV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPF BEHEER BV keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment