Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Hom

- New Purchases: PAVE, IHF, IGV, SH,
- Added Positions: XLK, XLV, DCI, DGX, EPD,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, XHB, XLP, AMZN, JPM, FB, IWM, GOOGL, MSFT, XLF, IWN, IVE, GOOG, SMH, V, GLD, AGG, LUV, NOC, MRK, XLU, UNH, XLE, LMT, PODD, DXCM, BABA,
- Sold Out: EEMV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,184 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,142 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,368 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,967 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 105,478 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 232,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $268.879000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 165,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 78,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 75,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.
