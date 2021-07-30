Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Hom

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Hom

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Homebuilders ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,184 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,142 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,368 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,967 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 105,478 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 232,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $268.879000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 165,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 78,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 75,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider