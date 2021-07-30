Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Hom

New Purchases: PAVE, IHF, IGV, SH,

PAVE, IHF, IGV, SH, Added Positions: XLK, XLV, DCI, DGX, EPD,

XLK, XLV, DCI, DGX, EPD, Reduced Positions: XLI, XHB, XLP, AMZN, JPM, FB, IWM, GOOGL, MSFT, XLF, IWN, IVE, GOOG, SMH, V, GLD, AGG, LUV, NOC, MRK, XLU, UNH, XLE, LMT, PODD, DXCM, BABA,

XLI, XHB, XLP, AMZN, JPM, FB, IWM, GOOGL, MSFT, XLF, IWN, IVE, GOOG, SMH, V, GLD, AGG, LUV, NOC, MRK, XLU, UNH, XLE, LMT, PODD, DXCM, BABA, Sold Out: EEMV,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, SPDR Homebuilders ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,184 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,142 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,368 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,967 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 105,478 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 232,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8. The stock is now traded at around $268.879000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $404.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 165,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 78,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 75,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $141.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42.