PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDT, IBDS, IBDU,

IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDT, IBDS, IBDU, Added Positions: IVV, QUAL, VB, MSFT, V, MTUM, CVS, DG, RTX, SLYG, UNH, TMO, NOC, GIS, CMCSA, SCHW, BLK, BLL, IWP, ADP, AAPL, AMZN, SPAB, SPLG,

IVV, QUAL, VB, MSFT, V, MTUM, CVS, DG, RTX, SLYG, UNH, TMO, NOC, GIS, CMCSA, SCHW, BLK, BLL, IWP, ADP, AAPL, AMZN, SPAB, SPLG, Reduced Positions: USMV, FMB, MUB, VEA, GOOG, IJR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,210 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 714.79% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 235,987 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 226,997 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 67,435 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 272,651 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.019600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 272,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.332200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 269,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.378100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 253,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 237,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 234,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.208500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 216,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 714.79%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.85%. The holding were 40,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.