PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,210 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 714.79%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 235,987 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  3. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 226,997 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 67,435 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) - 272,651 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.019600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 272,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.332200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 269,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.378100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 253,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 237,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 234,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.208500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 216,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 714.79%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.85%. The holding were 40,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider