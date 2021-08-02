New Potomac Partners, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: ABT, AAXJ, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCO, BSCN, PYPL, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Viatris Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AT&T Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Potomac Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, New Potomac Partners, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 268,270 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,618 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,400 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,638 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 43,555 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 20,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $88.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 25,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 54,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 48,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 43,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.