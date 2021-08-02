Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wells Financial Advisors INC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wells Financial Advisors INC. As of 2021Q2, Wells Financial Advisors INC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wells Financial Advisors INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wells+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wells Financial Advisors INC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 103,168 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 149,100 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,818 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 39,057 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 178,160 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.022700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 39,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 38,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 37,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.742200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3335.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wells Financial Advisors INC. Also check out:

1. Wells Financial Advisors INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wells Financial Advisors INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wells Financial Advisors INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wells Financial Advisors INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider