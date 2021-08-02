Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDM, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, EAGG, ESGV, ESML, VSGX,
- Added Positions: IVV, MGK, AMZN, IJR, IXUS, SPYG, FLRN, VV, SPSB, SUSB, DSI,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, ARKK, VBR, VOE, LQD, VUG, AGG, IJH, MGV,
- Sold Out: IWM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wells Financial Advisors INC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 103,168 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 149,100 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 44,818 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 39,057 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 178,160 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.97 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.022700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 39,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 38,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 37,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.742200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.65 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 20,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3335.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.
