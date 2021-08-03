Himension Fund Buys Roblox Corp, Shopify Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, COUP, COIN, CRSP, RLX, TAL,
- Added Positions: SHOP, DASH, TDOC, NTLA, SE, TSLA, EDIT,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, BEKE, LI, API,
- Sold Out: BYND, IOVA,
For the details of Himension Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/himension+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Himension Fund
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,146,252 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,870,587 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 109,018 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.13%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 795,278 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.57%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 331,929 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.80%
Himension Fund initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.35%. The holding were 1,870,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Himension Fund initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $218.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 135,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Himension Fund initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 131,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Himension Fund initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 157,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Himension Fund initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,377,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Himension Fund initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 111,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 91.13%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 109,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Himension Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 1,146,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 86.57%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 795,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1198.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 300,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 331,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 188.70%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 63,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Himension Fund. Also check out:
1. Himension Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Himension Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Himension Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Himension Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment