Himension Fund Buys Roblox Corp, Shopify Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Himension Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp, Shopify Inc, DoorDash Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Himension Fund. As of 2021Q2, Himension Fund owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Himension Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/himension+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Himension Fund
  1. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 1,146,252 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00%
  2. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 1,870,587 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 109,018 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.13%
  4. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 795,278 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.57%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 331,929 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.80%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Himension Fund initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.35%. The holding were 1,870,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Himension Fund initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $218.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 135,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Himension Fund initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $235.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 131,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Himension Fund initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 157,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Himension Fund initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,377,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Himension Fund initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 111,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 91.13%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 109,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Himension Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 1,146,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 86.57%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $150.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 795,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1198.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 300,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 60.80%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 331,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 188.70%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 63,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06.



