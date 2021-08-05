Delta Financial Advisors Llc Buys Carrier Global Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Vimeo Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Bank of America Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Delta Financial Advisors Llc Buys Carrier Global Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Vimeo Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delta Financial Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Vimeo Inc, eBay Inc, American Tower Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Bank of America Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Delta Financial Advisors Llc owns 114 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,021 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,482 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,034 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 27,421 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 75,915 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2702.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 161.07%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1555.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 46.48%. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 32,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.23%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 88,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DELTA FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider