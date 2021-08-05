Delta Financial Advisors Llc Buys Carrier Global Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Vimeo Inc, Sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: CARR, VMEO, EBAY, AMT, BX, GOOGL, LULU, TMUS,

CARR, VMEO, EBAY, AMT, BX, GOOGL, LULU, TMUS, Added Positions: DUK, VWO, PFE, EFA, AMGN, STZ, CRM, SHOP, NKE, VEA, JPM, REGN, APD, AGG, TSLA, VMW, UNH, TRV, LUV, ADBE, OMC, XOM, ETR, WHR, GIS, ALB, BA, VO, ATO,

DUK, VWO, PFE, EFA, AMGN, STZ, CRM, SHOP, NKE, VEA, JPM, REGN, APD, AGG, TSLA, VMW, UNH, TRV, LUV, ADBE, OMC, XOM, ETR, WHR, GIS, ALB, BA, VO, ATO, Reduced Positions: CVS, IAU, SPY, VYM, IJH, IJR, AMAT, CVX, CSCO, CL, HD, MRK, UPS, ABBV,

CVS, IAU, SPY, VYM, IJH, IJR, AMAT, CVX, CSCO, CL, HD, MRK, UPS, ABBV, Sold Out: BAC, D, OTIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carrier Global Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Vimeo Inc, eBay Inc, American Tower Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Bank of America Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Delta Financial Advisors Llc owns 114 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,021 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,482 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,034 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Visa Inc (V) - 27,421 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 75,915 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $116.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2702.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 161.07%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1555.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 46.48%. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 32,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delta Financial Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.23%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Delta Financial Advisors Llc still held 88,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.