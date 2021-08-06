Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc

New Purchases: TPL, MRVL, MTSI, BAMR, CRM, NFLX, ROP, WIX,

TPL, MRVL, MTSI, BAMR, CRM, NFLX, ROP, WIX, Added Positions: REGN, ATVI, MMM, AON, CE, EMN, HCSG, LMT, WHR, C, ICE, TWTR, IAC,

REGN, ATVI, MMM, AON, CE, EMN, HCSG, LMT, WHR, C, ICE, TWTR, IAC, Sold Out: EA,

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, sells Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 125 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,715,741 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 137,493 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,518 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1479.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $250.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $487.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $610.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $155.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 117.56%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $362.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.