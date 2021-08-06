Logo
Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, sells Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp owns 125 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Tom Gayner 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+gayner/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tom Gayner
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,114 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 8,715,741 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,531,971 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 137,493 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,518 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1479.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $250.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $487.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.81%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $610.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Celanese Corp (CE)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $155.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 117.56%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $362.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $130.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.



