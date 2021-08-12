Tweedy Browne CO LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Morgan Stanley

Investment company Tweedy Browne CO LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Morgan Stanley, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,CO LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tweedy Browne CO LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tweedy Browne 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tweedy+browne/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tweedy Browne

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 912 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,547,316 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,560 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 114,540 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,730,200 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Tweedy Browne CO LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $191.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,547,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 35.25%. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 1,904,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 44.07%. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $103.284300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 295,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 30.12%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 282,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tweedy Browne CO LLC reduced to a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc by 34.31%. The sale prices were between $84.91 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Tweedy Browne CO LLC still held 32,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.