Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Sells Lee Enterprises Inc

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, sells Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Inc. As of 2021Q2, Westport Asset Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 103,012 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 34,335 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 264,527 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) - 77,500 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 59,000 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.

Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $227.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westport Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $29.4.