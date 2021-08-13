Westport Asset Management Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Sells Lee Enterprises Inc

For the details of WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westport+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 103,012 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio.
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 34,335 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio.
- Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 264,527 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
- IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP) - 77,500 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 59,000 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $227.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Westport Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Westport Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $29.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment