Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd Buys Ameren Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

- Added Positions: AEE, AEP, D, SRE, NI, ETR, EIX, SJW, ATO, WMB, BIDU, LNG, VIPS, NTES,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, KMI, DUK, TSM,
- Ameren Corp (AEE) - 2,696,290 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.11%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 2,392,440 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.15%
- Sempra Energy (SRE) - 1,487,414 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 1,989,670 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%
- NiSource Inc (NI) - 7,259,598 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 2,696,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,392,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,888,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 322,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.
