BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, RLX Technology Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Autodesk Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, RLX Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Autodesk Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2021Q2, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brilliance+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 6,134,744 shares, 46.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  2. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 3,141,282 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44%
  3. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 8,044,312 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.73%
  4. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 20,203,911 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 7,959,092 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 643.83%
New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 20,203,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 443,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 8,044,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in RLX Technology Inc by 643.83%. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 7,959,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.



insider