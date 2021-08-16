BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, RLX Technology Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Autodesk Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: EDU, VIPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, RLX Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Autodesk Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2021Q2, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 6,134,744 shares, 46.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 3,141,282 shares, 29.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 8,044,312 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.73% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 20,203,911 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. New Position RLX Technology Inc (RLX) - 7,959,092 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 643.83%

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 20,203,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 443,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 8,044,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in RLX Technology Inc by 643.83%. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 7,959,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.