Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: RPAR, VNQ, COMT, GUNR, DFAC, LTPZ, NFLX, SIVR,

RPAR, VNQ, COMT, GUNR, DFAC, LTPZ, NFLX, SIVR, Added Positions: VTI, VWO, SCHP, VEA, VIG, GLDM, EDV, AAPL,

VTI, VWO, SCHP, VEA, VIG, GLDM, EDV, AAPL, Reduced Positions: IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+research+investment+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) - 3,473,600 shares, 76.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 30,316 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.52% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 19,572 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1435.06% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 43,800 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 641.49% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 43,554 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 788.68%

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.34%. The holding were 3,473,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1435.06%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 19,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 641.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 843.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 35,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 788.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 43,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 30,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 188.59%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.