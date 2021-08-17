Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: RPAR, VNQ, COMT, GUNR, DFAC, LTPZ, NFLX, SIVR,
- Added Positions: VTI, VWO, SCHP, VEA, VIG, GLDM, EDV, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IAU,
For the details of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+research+investment+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC
- RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) - 3,473,600 shares, 76.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 30,316 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.52%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 19,572 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1435.06%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 43,800 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 641.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 43,554 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 788.68%
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.34%. The holding were 3,473,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1435.06%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 19,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 641.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 843.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 35,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 788.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 43,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 30,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 188.59%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC. Also check out:
1. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment