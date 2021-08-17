Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys RPAR Risk Parity ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+research+investment+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC
  1. RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) - 3,473,600 shares, 76.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 30,316 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.52%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 19,572 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1435.06%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 43,800 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 641.49%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 43,554 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 788.68%
New Purchase: RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.34%. The holding were 3,473,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 14,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.31 and $85.45, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $88.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1435.06%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 19,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 641.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 843.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 35,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 788.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 43,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 30,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 188.59%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider