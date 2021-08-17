Starboard Value LP Buys Papa John's International Inc, Cerner Corp, Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B, Sells Corteva Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Papa John's International Inc, Cerner Corp, Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B, Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Corteva Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Slam Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starboard Value LP. As of 2021Q2, Starboard Value LP owns 72 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AECOM (ACM) - 7,431,970 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 16,704,454 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 9,584,749 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 3,459,360 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 8,987,486 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 3,459,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 847,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 601,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 594,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,181,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 335,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Slam Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.06.