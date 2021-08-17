Logo
Starboard Value LP Buys Papa John's International Inc, Cerner Corp, Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B, Sells Corteva Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Starboard Value LP (Current Portfolio) buys Papa John's International Inc, Cerner Corp, Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B, Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Corteva Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Slam Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starboard Value LP. As of 2021Q2, Starboard Value LP owns 72 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Starboard Value LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/starboard+value+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Starboard Value LP
  1. AECOM (ACM) - 7,431,970 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
  2. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 16,704,454 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85%
  3. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 9,584,749 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.91%
  4. Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 3,459,360 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) - 8,987,486 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 3,459,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B (WPCB)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 847,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd (LEGA)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Slam Corp (SLAM)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 601,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 594,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altimar Acquisition Corp II (ATMR)

Starboard Value LP initiated holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,181,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III (KVSC)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)

Starboard Value LP added to a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 335,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Slam Corp (SLAMU)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Slam Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB.U)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp II (ATMR.U)

Starboard Value LP sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Starboard Value LP. Also check out:

1. Starboard Value LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Starboard Value LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Starboard Value LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Starboard Value LP keeps buying
