Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Global Ship Lease Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Danaos Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Global Ship Lease Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, GoPro Inc, sells Danaos Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lonestar Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lonestar Capital Management LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 333,739 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13% Tenneco Inc (TEN) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 400,000 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,400,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00% Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 732,142 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 732,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 1,729,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $346.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 611,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 400,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.256300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 485,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $1.09 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.37.