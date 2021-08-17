Logo
Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Global Ship Lease Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Danaos Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Lonestar Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Global Ship Lease Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, GoPro Inc, sells Danaos Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lonestar Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lonestar Capital Management LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lonestar Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lonestar+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lonestar Capital Management LLC
  1. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 333,739 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13%
  2. Tenneco Inc (TEN) - 1,000,000 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
  3. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 400,000 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,400,000 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00%
  5. Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 732,142 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 732,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 1,729,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $346.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 611,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 400,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.256300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 485,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22.

Sold Out: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $1.09 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lonestar Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Lonestar Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lonestar Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lonestar Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lonestar Capital Management LLC keeps buying
