EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys Magnite Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Farfetch, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Ribbit LEAP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Magnite Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Farfetch, NCR Corp, , sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Sana Biotechnology Inc, Ribbit LEAP, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMJ Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, EMJ Capital Ltd. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 1,850,000 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,000 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. NCR Corp (NCR) - 250,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 200,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.00% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 80,500 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.89%

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.968500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 139,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in 1stdibs.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $16.65 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $22.94.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.17 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.43.