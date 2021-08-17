Oberndorf William E Buys Vimeo Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells AppFolio Inc

New Purchases: VMEO,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells AppFolio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberndorf William E. As of 2021Q2, Oberndorf William E owns 7 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 1,015,649 shares, 34.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 125,015 shares, 22.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1334.48% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 324,879 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 90,287 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,968 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%

Oberndorf William E initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.2%. The holding were 1,015,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberndorf William E added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1334.48%. The purchase prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58. The stock is now traded at around $336.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.53%. The holding were 125,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oberndorf William E sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $123.17 and $149.13, with an estimated average price of $138.89.