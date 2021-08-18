Sabby Management, Llc Buys Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Enochian BioSciences Inc, Aterian Inc, Sells Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc

New Purchases: COCP, ENOB, ATER, RCON, VINC, GLBS, KRBP, BTB, KMPH, NUZE, ADOM, BIIB, CVM, IKT, AMPG, BCTX, PRFX, BPTS, MARA, CBAT, METX, VRPX, NCTY, ATHX, ADTX, MITC, JOB, CTRM, UK, PALI, LIXT, NOVN, TVTX, GOED, EVOK,

COCP, ENOB, ATER, RCON, VINC, GLBS, KRBP, BTB, KMPH, NUZE, ADOM, BIIB, CVM, IKT, AMPG, BCTX, PRFX, BPTS, MARA, CBAT, METX, VRPX, NCTY, ATHX, ADTX, MITC, JOB, CTRM, UK, PALI, LIXT, NOVN, TVTX, GOED, EVOK, Added Positions: ATOS, RIOT, MOGO, SRNE, IONS, AMRN, HMCO, BCLI, TCDA, PPBT, OCUL, RWLK, BIOC, PHIO, CLRB,

ATOS, RIOT, MOGO, SRNE, IONS, AMRN, HMCO, BCLI, TCDA, PPBT, OCUL, RWLK, BIOC, PHIO, CLRB, Reduced Positions: EYES, ASXC, VXX, WIMI, RDHL, ODT, NBEV, SHIP, PCVX, MTC, AUTL, TRIL, DGLY, MRTX, CBLI, CBLI, AEZS, AFIB, INFI, DXR, TXMD, NBRV, ASLN, EKSO, BKYI, SLRX,

EYES, ASXC, VXX, WIMI, RDHL, ODT, NBEV, SHIP, PCVX, MTC, AUTL, TRIL, DGLY, MRTX, CBLI, CBLI, AEZS, AFIB, INFI, DXR, TXMD, NBRV, ASLN, EKSO, BKYI, SLRX, Sold Out: PENN, VTSI, 5UQ, XELA, XBI, AUPH, SPI, CLBS, HMCOU, NMTR, 8BTA, CTXR, HEPA, BFLY, IWM, BPTH, MITO, FZKA, 864, AGFY, PTE, PSTI, CLGN, CLGN, RKDA, NTEC, AVEO, PHAS, CJJD,

Upper Saddle River, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Enochian BioSciences Inc, Aterian Inc, Atossa Therapeutics Inc, Recon Technology, sells Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Asensus Surgical Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , VirTra Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sabby Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sabby Management, Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sabby+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) - 1,197,976 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49% Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP) - 6,110,657 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Enochian BioSciences Inc (ENOB) - 1,341,663 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) - 1,045,987 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 331.80% Aterian Inc (ATER) - 433,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $2.14, with an estimated average price of $1.27. The stock is now traded at around $1.039600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 6,110,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Enochian BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.94 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 1,341,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Aterian Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.44 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 433,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Recon Technology Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.92 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $8.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 930,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 271,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc initiated holding in Globus Maritime Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.84 and $5.54, with an estimated average price of $4.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 700,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Atossa Therapeutics Inc by 331.80%. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,045,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Mogo Inc by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 460,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 93.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 326,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc added to a holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 404,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in VirTra Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $5.89.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuzee Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.64.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exela Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $2.39, with an estimated average price of $1.75.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.

Sabby Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.78.