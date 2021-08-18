Freshford Capital Management, LLC Buys Box Inc, Vimeo Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Yext Inc, Perspecta Inc

New Purchases: VMEO, VG, VSAT, RICE, RICE,

VMEO, VG, VSAT, RICE, RICE, Added Positions: BOX, LBRDA, DLTR, KBR,

BOX, LBRDA, DLTR, KBR, Reduced Positions: REZI, CVET, VVV, LNG, IAC, STZ, GOOGL, ZBH, FWONK,

REZI, CVET, VVV, LNG, IAC, STZ, GOOGL, ZBH, FWONK, Sold Out: MSGS, YEXT, PRSP,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Box Inc, Vimeo Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Viasat Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Yext Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freshford Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Freshford Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 1,032,301 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 500,861 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 2,032,127 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.68% Box Inc (BOX) - 2,135,221 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.00% Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 1,937,994 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 428,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,306,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 328,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 445,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 2,135,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 308,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.