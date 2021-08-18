Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Nutanix Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, Flex

- New Purchases: QCOM, IAS, NTNX, NCLH, RMBS,
- Added Positions: ALGM, ETWO,
- Reduced Positions: RSI, CZR, COMM, RCL, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: WDC, TRIP, FLEX, INTC, MTSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 4,232,438 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.36%
- Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) - 1,266,876 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.14%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 241,951 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,668,024 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 1,317,301 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.33%. The holding were 241,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 1,317,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 490,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 511,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 599,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc by 92.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 1,266,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 4,232,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P..
1. Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
