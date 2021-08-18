Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Nutanix Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, Flex

New Purchases: QCOM, IAS, NTNX, NCLH, RMBS,

QCOM, IAS, NTNX, NCLH, RMBS, Added Positions: ALGM, ETWO,

ALGM, ETWO, Reduced Positions: RSI, CZR, COMM, RCL, ZNGA,

RSI, CZR, COMM, RCL, ZNGA, Sold Out: WDC, TRIP, FLEX, INTC, MTSI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, Nutanix Inc, Allegro Microsystems Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, sells Western Digital Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, Flex, Intel Corp, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelter+haven+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 4,232,438 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.36% Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) - 1,266,876 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.14% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 241,951 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 2,668,024 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68% Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) - 1,317,301 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.33%. The holding were 241,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.58 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 1,317,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 490,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 511,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 599,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc by 92.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 1,266,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 4,232,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06.