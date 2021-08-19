Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys Virtu Financial Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hahn Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: VIRT, A, CBRE, EEFT, SLM, LH, J, MAA, KEYS, ROST, EWBC, EQIX, G, FRC, BDX, EME, AL, ARE, HXL, CRI, PVH, ROP, SBAC, SEIC, ALB, MHK, NTB, XLNX, FNF, FWONK, CIT, BKI, WAB, IEX,
These are the top 5 holdings of HAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 190,948 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
- CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 325,849 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 86,771 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 175,773 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
- SLM Corp (SLM) - 1,120,868 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
Hahn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 662,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.
