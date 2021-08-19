Hahn Capital Management Llc Buys Virtu Financial Inc

Added Positions: VIRT, A, CBRE, EEFT, SLM, LH, J, MAA, KEYS, ROST, EWBC, EQIX, G, FRC, BDX, EME, AL, ARE, HXL, CRI, PVH, ROP, SBAC, SEIC, ALB, MHK, NTB, XLNX, FNF, FWONK, CIT, BKI, WAB, IEX,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hahn Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hahn Capital Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 190,948 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) - 325,849 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 86,771 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 175,773 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% SLM Corp (SLM) - 1,120,868 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%

Hahn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 662,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.