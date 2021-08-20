Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Ingredion Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells Intel Corp, Deere, Organon

- New Purchases: INGR, K,
- Added Positions: T,
- Reduced Positions: DE, NSC, AMAT, UPS,
- Sold Out: INTC, OGN,
For the details of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eliot+finkel+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC
- Deere & Co (DE) - 30,180 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.61%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 39,364 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 61,225 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 41,415 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) - 82,489 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29. The stock is now traded at around $86.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 55,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 76,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.
