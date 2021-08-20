Stanley Druckenmiller's Top 5 Trades in the 2nd Quarter

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), president and CEO of the Duquesne Family Office, disclosed this week that his firm’s top-five trades during the second quarter included an increased bet on Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial)( GOOG, Financial), a new position in Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial), the closure of its stake in Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial) and reductions to its stakes in Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) and Sea Ltd. ( SE, Financial).

A former partner of George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’ firm, the Pittsburgh-based guru takes a macroeconomic approach to investing. The two partners famously shorted the U.K. pound in 1992.

Druckenmiller converted his hedge fund into a family office in 2010. As of June 30, the firm’s $3.48 billion equity portfolio contains 49 stocks, with 16 new positions and a turnover ratio of 22%. The firm’s top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology and communication services, representing 28.01%, 25.58% and 21.62% of the equity portfolio.

Alphabet

Druckenmiller purchased 59,872 Class A shares of Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial), boosting the position by 192.1% and the equity portfolio by 4.20%. Shares averaged $2,328.99 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value of 1.38.

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 85% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Alphabet include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments.

Netflix

Druckenmiller purchased 172,215 shares of Netflix ( NFLX, Financial), giving the position 2.61% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $511.62 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

GuruFocus ranks the Los Gatos, California-based streaming giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 87% of global competitors.

Citigroup

The guru sold 2,124,909 shares of Citigroup ( C, Financial), slicing 3.98% of his equity portfolio. Shares averaged $74.03 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of approximately 1.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10: Although the bank has a high Piotroski F-score of 8, debt ratios underperform more than 75% of global competitors.

Microsoft

Druckenmiller sold 620,737 shares of Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), slashing 29.16% of the holding and 3.76% of his equity portfolio. Shares averaged $253.66 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42.

GuruFocus ranks the Redmond, Washington-based software giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.90% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 97% of global competitors.

Sea

The guru sold 439,664 shares of Sea ( SE, Financial), curbing 75.4% of the position and 2.53% of his equity portfolio. Shares averaged $253.07 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.88.

GuruFocus ranks the Singapore-based interactive media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6 and a strong Altman Z-score of 12.44, debt-to-equity ratios underperform more than 80% of global competitors.