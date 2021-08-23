JCSD Capital, LLC Buys Riverview Bancorp Inc, Voyager Digital, Paysafe, Sells Voyager Digital, Southcrest Financial Group Inc, MPB BHC Inc

New Purchases: VYGVF, PSFE, EBMT, BANC, FNWB, MCHN, FSBC, FSBC, SQ, NYCB, GWBK, FACA.U, CALB, BXS, FOUR, TBK,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Riverview Bancorp Inc, Voyager Digital, Paysafe, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Banc of California Inc, sells Voyager Digital, Southcrest Financial Group Inc, MPB BHC Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, First Interstate BancSystem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JCSD Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, JCSD Capital, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 198,399 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Communities First Financial Corp (CFST) - 161,813 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB) - 269,649 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.37% United Bancorp Of Alabama Inc (UBAB) - 157,586 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. FB Financial Corp (FBK) - 106,225 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Voyager Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.3 and $29, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.221400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 141,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 180,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 93,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Northwest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 104,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC initiated holding in McHenry Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.09 and $0.09, with an estimated average price of $0.09. The stock is now traded at around $0.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 17,262,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc by 34604.07%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 520,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd by 594.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.45 and $40.14, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 69,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 269,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc by 1944.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.82 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 22,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 39,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paya Holdings Inc by 342.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 62,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Voyager Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Southcrest Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MPB BHC Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $18.94.

JCSD Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $25.33.