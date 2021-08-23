Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Buys Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Sells

- New Purchases: HSIC,
- Added Positions: HRC, HRL,
- Reduced Positions: MHK, SJM, LEG, FMC,
- Sold Out: VAR,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC
- M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 152,462 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) - 393,652 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
- DaVita Inc (DVA) - 167,630 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- JM Smucker Co (SJM) - 146,916 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
- Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 166,514 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 59,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 106.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $133.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 78,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 92.64%. The purchase prices were between $45.95 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 152,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
