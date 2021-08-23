Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Archrock Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Sunoco LP

New Purchases: FMC,

TTE, SUN, PAGP, FCX, AA, NUE, PKX, VALE, Sold Out: AROC, PLUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, Suncor Energy Inc, Phillips 66, Cheniere Energy Inc, sells Archrock Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Sunoco LP, Plug Power Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/recurrent+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,408,281 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16% Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 1,537,251 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85% Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 374,756 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 491,607 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 624,841 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 499,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 520,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 346,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 103,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Archrock Inc. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.