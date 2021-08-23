Logo
Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, Suncor Energy Inc, Sells Archrock Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Sunoco LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Midstream Partners LP, Viper Energy Partners LP, Suncor Energy Inc, Phillips 66, Cheniere Energy Inc, sells Archrock Inc, TotalEnergies SE, Sunoco LP, Plug Power Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/recurrent+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,408,281 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
  2. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 1,537,251 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
  3. Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 374,756 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 491,607 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 624,841 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 499,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 520,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 346,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 103,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Archrock Inc (AROC)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Archrock Inc. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
