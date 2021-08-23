Logo
Trust Co of Kansas Buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trust Co of Kansas (Current Portfolio) buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co of Kansas. As of 2021Q2, Trust Co of Kansas owns 63 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Co of Kansas's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+kansas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Co of Kansas
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,581 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,259 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,924 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 186,417 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,818 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 94,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 124.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trust Co of Kansas. Also check out:

1. Trust Co of Kansas's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trust Co of Kansas's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trust Co of Kansas's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trust Co of Kansas keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider