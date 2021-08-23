Trust Co of Kansas Buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: TCHP, BAC, TIP, JPM, CBOE, AMT, QQEW, CME, DHR, OGE, GOOG, USB, FB, WMT, ORCL, MGPI, VGT,

Added Positions: MRK, BA, LMT, INTC, EMR, MMM, V, VEEV, ADBE, BRK.B, CRM, XOM, MSFT, RTX, GOOGL, EVRG, PFE, AMAT, PEP, JNJ, SBUX, PG, CSCO, AAPL, CVX, CTSH, DD, BMY, SPY,

Reduced Positions: UPS, VTV, BRK.A, HON, T, AMGN, HD, ABBV,

Sold Out: QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co of Kansas. As of 2021Q2, Trust Co of Kansas owns 63 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,581 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,259 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,924 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 186,417 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,818 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 94,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 124.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.