Trust Co of Kansas Buys T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: TCHP, BAC, TIP, JPM, CBOE, AMT, QQEW, CME, DHR, OGE, GOOG, USB, FB, WMT, ORCL, MGPI, VGT,
- Added Positions: MRK, BA, LMT, INTC, EMR, MMM, V, VEEV, ADBE, BRK.B, CRM, XOM, MSFT, RTX, GOOGL, EVRG, PFE, AMAT, PEP, JNJ, SBUX, PG, CSCO, AAPL, CVX, CTSH, DD, BMY, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, VTV, BRK.A, HON, T, AMGN, HD, ABBV,
- Sold Out: QCOM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,581 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,259 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,924 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 186,417 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,818 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $29.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 94,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 124.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 59.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.
