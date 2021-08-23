Logo
Chescapmanager LLC Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, ironSource, Cedar Fair LP, Sells Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc, Cigna Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chescapmanager LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, ironSource, Cedar Fair LP, Danimer Scientific Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc, Cigna Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chescapmanager LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chescapmanager LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $896 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chescapmanager LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chescapmanager+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chescapmanager LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 250,000 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. Cronos Group Inc (CRON) - 8,327,090 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
  3. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 384,500 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
  5. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,322,940 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,398,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 276,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TCV Acquisition Corp (TCVA)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in TCV Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (CPARU)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 317,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,232,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 239,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 445,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chescapmanager LLC. Also check out:

1. Chescapmanager LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chescapmanager LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chescapmanager LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chescapmanager LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider