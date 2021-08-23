Chescapmanager LLC Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, ironSource, Cedar Fair LP, Sells Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: XME, IS, FUN, TCVA, CPARU, SRNG, SNOW, ANAC, KPLT, S, S, FPAC, FPAC, LOKM, XLF, KROS, ALXO, NRIX,

XME, IS, FUN, TCVA, CPARU, SRNG, SNOW, ANAC, KPLT, S, S, FPAC, FPAC, LOKM, XLF, KROS, ALXO, NRIX, Added Positions: DNMR, PENN, BMY, TJX, TBPH, USFD, AGCB, AGC,

DNMR, PENN, BMY, TJX, TBPH, USFD, AGCB, AGC, Reduced Positions: CI, CZR, NOMD, VRT, CRON, ACM, WSC,

CI, CZR, NOMD, VRT, CRON, ACM, WSC, Sold Out: QGEN, RP, STAY, NLSN, TBA, CHWY, MCD, ANAC.U, NKE, PTON, LOKM.U, VGAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, ironSource, Cedar Fair LP, Danimer Scientific Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc, Cigna Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chescapmanager LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chescapmanager LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $896 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 250,000 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Cronos Group Inc (CRON) - 8,327,090 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 384,500 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,000 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,322,940 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,398,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Cedar Fair LP. The purchase prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 276,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in TCV Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 317,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,232,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 239,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 43.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 445,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $24.41 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46.