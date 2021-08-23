Logo
Newfoundland Capital Management Buys Union Acquisition Corp II, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells Laureate Education Inc, Afya, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Newfoundland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Union Acquisition Corp II, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Banco Santander Mexico SA, TIM SA, sells Laureate Education Inc, Afya, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, America Movil SAB de CV, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfoundland Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Newfoundland Capital Management owns 36 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newfoundland Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newfoundland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newfoundland Capital Management
  1. Union Acquisition Corp II (LATN) - 103,483 shares, 58.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 312,900 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 30,000,000 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,442,400 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 1,054,400 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Union Acquisition Corp II (LATN)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Union Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.71%. The holding were 103,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 695,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 194,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TIM SA (TIMB)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in TIM SA. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $12.93, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 192,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.26, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Newfoundland Capital Management initiated holding in Despegar.com Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX)

Newfoundland Capital Management added to a holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA by 624.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,044,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Afya Ltd (AFYA)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Afya Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.38.

Sold Out: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $13.58 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.84.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24.

Sold Out: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $49.72 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $51.85.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Newfoundland Capital Management sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newfoundland Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Newfoundland Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newfoundland Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newfoundland Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newfoundland Capital Management keeps buying
