Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Marqeta Inc, Taboola.com, Ciena Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Flex, Delek US Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Marqeta Inc, Taboola.com, Ciena Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Flex, Delek US Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Ion Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Marqeta Inc, Taboola.com, Ciena Corp, Similarweb, SentinelOne Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Flex, Delek US Holdings Inc, NightDragon Acquisition Corp, Array Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ion Asset Management Ltd.
  1. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 2,001,820 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.38%
  2. CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 700,592 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  3. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,415,791 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  4. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 1,690,635 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.21%
  5. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 415,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.19%
New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 2,328,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,051,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NightDragon Acquisition Corp (NDAC)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 2,001,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,690,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Sold Out: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Sold Out: NightDragon Acquisition Corp (NDACU)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ion Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ion Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider