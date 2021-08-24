Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Marqeta Inc, Taboola.com, Ciena Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Flex, Delek US Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MQ, TBLA, SMWB, S, S, NDAC, AAC, WKME, IAS, IACB, SRNG, PAY, PAY, PAYO, BTAQ, ZIM, COLI, NMMC, CPUH,
- Added Positions: CIEN, TSEM, PACE, JAMF, JAMF, NXPI, WMG, RBLX, PYPL, EA, XPOA,
- Reduced Positions: CHKP, ARKO, RDWR, SLV, CYBR, SAIL, RIGL, DLCAU,
- Sold Out: FLEX, DK, NDACU, ARRY, SHLS, AAC.U, SRNGU, PLTK, SEDG, SEMR, ENPH, FROG, COLIU, CPUH.U, FTOC,
For the details of Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ion Asset Management Ltd.
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 2,001,820 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.38%
- CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 700,592 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,415,791 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 1,690,635 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.21%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 415,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.19%
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 2,328,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,051,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NightDragon Acquisition Corp (NDAC)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 2,001,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,690,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.Sold Out: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57.Sold Out: NightDragon Acquisition Corp (NDACU)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.Sold Out: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ion Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ion Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment