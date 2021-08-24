Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Marqeta Inc, Taboola.com, Ciena Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Flex, Delek US Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MQ, TBLA, SMWB, S, S, NDAC, AAC, WKME, IAS, IACB, SRNG, PAY, PAY, PAYO, BTAQ, ZIM, COLI, NMMC, CPUH,

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marqeta Inc, Taboola.com, Ciena Corp, Similarweb, SentinelOne Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Flex, Delek US Holdings Inc, NightDragon Acquisition Corp, Array Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 2,001,820 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.38% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 700,592 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,415,791 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 1,690,635 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.21% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 415,000 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.19%

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 2,328,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,051,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 2,001,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,690,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $33.57 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 75.44%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $22.57.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.