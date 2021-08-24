Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Cerner Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, MSD Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: PTON, BRKS, EVR, MSDA, ASZ, AUS,
- Added Positions: CERN, MSM, PSFE, WBS, PYPL, ELY, CNNE, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: SEE, LSXMA, FIS, DELL,
- Sold Out: QSR, MSDAU, ASZ.U, AUS.U, CLGX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nitorum Capital, L.P.
- Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 872,395 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio.
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,401,367 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio.
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,599,015 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,681,300 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.10%
- Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,302,654 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 465,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 487,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 300,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDA)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,541,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,330,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 221.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 1,681,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 504,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.Sold Out: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.25.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.
