Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Cerner Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, MSD Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, Evercore Inc, MSD Acquisition Corp, sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, MSD Acquisition Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II, Sealed Air Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nitorum Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Nitorum Capital, L.P. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 872,395 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,401,367 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,599,015 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,681,300 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 221.10% Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,302,654 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 465,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $79.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 487,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $139.69. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 300,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,541,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,330,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 221.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 1,681,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 38.26%. The purchase prices were between $86.65 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 504,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $64.42 and $70.47, with an estimated average price of $67.34.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.