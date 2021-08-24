Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells General Electric Co

Added Positions: RCL, BA, DAL, LMT, QCOM, BAC, MAR, C,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. As of 2021Q2, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Citigroup Inc (C) - 543,277 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 898,529 shares, 19.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 219,851 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Boeing Co (BA) - 113,811 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 61,790 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 213.68%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.156500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 118,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 195,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.