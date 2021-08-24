Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells General Electric Co

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 543,277 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 898,529 shares, 19.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 219,851 shares, 16.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 113,811 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.69%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 61,790 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 213.68%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.156500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 118,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 195,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
