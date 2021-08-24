Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, MBIA Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Ballys Corp, Golar LNG, CorePoint Lodging Inc

- New Purchases: MBI, GTX, MCMJ, ATAI, AGGR, AAOI, COLI, JILL, ENVI, ENVI, PFSW, BREZ, VMAC, PDOT, RKTA, ROCR, JOFF, SPAQ, SPAQ, GRCY, SPKBU,
- Added Positions: STMP, ARD, FVE, ADNT,
- Reduced Positions: GLNG, CPLG, CUBI, VRTS, PCG, SPR, MIC, CIX, RVP, LHC, CAAP, CMLF, RFL, VTOL, NHF, NODK, FET, TMKR,
- Sold Out: BALY, RKT, DNMR, ENIA, ALTO, AGGRU, AACQ, COLIU, FTOC, RKTA.U, SCPE, PDOT.U, WBS, JOFFU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, AAC, JWSM, SLAC.U, KURIU, SHAC, AHAC, DCRNU, LAZR, FTK, LOKM.U, CSTA, VELOU,
For the details of Newtyn Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newtyn+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Newtyn Management, LLC
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 1,650,000 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio.
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 155,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 947.30%
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 249,937 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- Adient PLC (ADNT) - 465,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) - 365,440 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in MBIA Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 1,234,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,018,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merida Merger Corp I (MCMJ)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 255,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agile Growth Corp (AGGR)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Agile Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 282,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)
Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 316,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 947.30%. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $327.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ardagh Group SA (ARD)
Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Ardagh Group SA by 183.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.456000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 158,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: Enel Americas SA (ENIA)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $6.69 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $7.38.Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.82.Sold Out: Agile Growth Corp (AGGRU)
Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agile Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Newtyn Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Newtyn Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newtyn Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newtyn Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newtyn Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment