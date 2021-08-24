Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Stamps.com Inc, MBIA Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Ballys Corp, Golar LNG, CorePoint Lodging Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stamps.com Inc, MBIA Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Merida Merger Corp I, ATAI Life Sciences NV, sells Ballys Corp, Golar LNG, CorePoint Lodging Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, Virtus Investment Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newtyn Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newtyn Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 1,650,000 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 155,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 947.30% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 249,937 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Adient PLC (ADNT) - 465,000 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) - 365,440 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in MBIA Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 1,234,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,018,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Merida Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 255,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Agile Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 282,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 316,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 947.30%. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $327.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.06%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Ardagh Group SA by 183.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.456000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 158,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $6.69 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $7.38.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.73 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agile Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.