Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. Buys CarMax Inc, Sells Micro Focus International PLC, CarLotz Inc, Perspecta Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, sells Micro Focus International PLC, CarLotz Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teewinot+capital+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 6,128,882 shares, 28.04% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,979 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 400,450 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 69,673 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,448 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 143.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 145,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in CarLotz Inc. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.