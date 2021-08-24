Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. Buys CarMax Inc, Sells Micro Focus International PLC, CarLotz Inc, Perspecta Inc

For the details of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teewinot+capital+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.
- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 6,128,882 shares, 28.04% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,979 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio.
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 400,450 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 69,673 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,448 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.
Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 143.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 145,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)
Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in CarLotz Inc. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment