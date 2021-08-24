Ancient Art, L.P. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, CIT Group Inc, Upwork Inc

New Purchases: BABA, RICE, RICE, BOWX, ET,

BABA, RICE, RICE, BOWX, ET, Added Positions: TWTR, LTRPA, DESP, FB, ARNC, CSTE,

TWTR, LTRPA, DESP, FB, ARNC, CSTE, Reduced Positions: WFC, CIT, UPWK, UBER, IBKR, STLA, BNFT,

WFC, CIT, UPWK, UBER, IBKR, STLA, BNFT, Sold Out: CWK, ZG, CACC, DISH, ASAN, ASIX,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp, Energy Transfer LP, sells Wells Fargo, CIT Group Inc, Upwork Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancient Art, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Ancient Art, L.P. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 365,000 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) - 1,735,593 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA) - 2,416,895 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,468,705 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,547,377 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.81%

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,403,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,138,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancient Art, L.P. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.241300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,116,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancient Art, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 519,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The sale prices were between $16.2 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $17.76.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Ancient Art, L.P. sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.82 and $32.75, with an estimated average price of $29.96.