Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys SmileDirectClub Inc, Macy's Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, United Natural Foods Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SmileDirectClub Inc, Macy's Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tilray Inc, sells Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, United Natural Foods Inc, Fisker Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentice Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Prentice Capital Management, LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 6,349,770 shares, 17.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Coty Inc (COTY) - 6,409,745 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05% Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 3,329,178 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81% SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 3,648,717 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 715,925 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90%

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 3,648,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 800,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 522,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 308,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 281.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 368,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 6,409,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 715,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 408,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 538.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57.

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.