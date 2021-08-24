Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys SmileDirectClub Inc, Macy's Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, United Natural Foods Inc

- New Purchases: SDC, M, CGC, TLRY, TLRY, JWN, HAS, OLLI, IMNM, KSS, ACB,
- Added Positions: HOG, COTY, GRPN, CCL, GPRO, HBI, TRIP,
- Reduced Positions: ADV, VIACA, SV,
- Sold Out: SBH, RLGY, UNFI, FSR, BFLY, JIH, CCX, GES,
For the details of Prentice Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentice+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prentice Capital Management, LP
- GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 6,349,770 shares, 17.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Coty Inc (COTY) - 6,409,745 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05%
- Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 3,329,178 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81%
- SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 3,648,717 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 715,925 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90%
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 3,648,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 800,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 522,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 308,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 281.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 368,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coty Inc (COTY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 6,409,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Groupon Inc (GRPN)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 715,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 408,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 538.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05.Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.Sold Out: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57.Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)
Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prentice Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Prentice Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prentice Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prentice Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prentice Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment