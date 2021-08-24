Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys SmileDirectClub Inc, Macy's Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, United Natural Foods Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prentice Capital Management, LP Buys SmileDirectClub Inc, Macy's Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, United Natural Foods Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Prentice Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys SmileDirectClub Inc, Macy's Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Harley-Davidson Inc, Tilray Inc, sells Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, United Natural Foods Inc, Fisker Inc, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentice Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Prentice Capital Management, LP owns 23 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prentice Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentice+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prentice Capital Management, LP
  1. GoPro Inc (GPRO) - 6,349,770 shares, 17.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  2. Coty Inc (COTY) - 6,409,745 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05%
  3. Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 3,329,178 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81%
  4. SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 3,648,717 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 715,925 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.90%
New Purchase: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 3,648,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 800,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 522,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Prentice Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 308,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 281.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 368,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coty Inc (COTY)

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 6,409,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 715,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 408,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Prentice Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 538.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Sold Out: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57.

Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)

Prentice Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prentice Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Prentice Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prentice Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prentice Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prentice Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider