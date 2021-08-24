Nwi Management Lp Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Alcoa Corp

New Purchases: KWEB, EEM, IFS, NET,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Alcoa Corp, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Nwi Management Lp owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWI MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwi+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 126,000 shares, 23.84% of the total portfolio. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,900,000 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,591 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 345,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 666.67% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 417,250 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,022,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.315600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.