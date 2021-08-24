Nwi Management Lp Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Alcoa Corp

- New Purchases: KWEB, EEM, IFS, NET,
- Added Positions: BABA,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, AA, MSFT, MU, TMUS,
- Sold Out: 9IFA, SQ,
For the details of NWI MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwi+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NWI MANAGEMENT LP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 126,000 shares, 23.84% of the total portfolio.
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,900,000 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,591 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 345,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 666.67%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 417,250 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,022,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.315600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)
Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of NWI MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NWI MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment