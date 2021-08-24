Nwi Management Lp Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Alcoa Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nwi Management Lp Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Alcoa Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Nwi Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Alcoa Corp, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Nwi Management Lp owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWI MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwi+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWI MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 126,000 shares, 23.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,900,000 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,591 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 345,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 666.67%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 417,250 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.01%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,022,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.315600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of NWI MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NWI MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NWI MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider